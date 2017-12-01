Bond Set For Lindale Teen On Multiple Charges

Kelsey Wood

Smith County

A Lindale teenager, reportedly acting suspicious, was detained by police after she was found in possession of alcohol and tobacco. She was driven to her home to be turned over to her parents, but while the officer was talking to the parents, she stole the police car, causing injury to an officer, and then crashed into a tree. She fled on foot but was captured. Kelsey Wood, 17, is being held in lieu of $186,000 bond on charges of DWI, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, Escape, and numerous class C misdemeanors.