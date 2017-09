Sulphur Springs police made contact with two men Friday in the 900 block of Gilmer and detected the smell of marijuana coming from their vehicle. A subsequent search turned up more than $13,000 in cash and a quantity of marijuana. 21 year old Deonte Bryant-Lacy of Tyler and 21 year old Javaron Tyray Ross of Sulphur Springs were charged with Money Laundering and Possession of Marijuana.