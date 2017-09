A Northeast Texas woman is facing charges of Intoxication Manslaughter after a fatal crash between her car and a motorcycle. Investigators say 58-year-old Callie Jones, of Bowie County, was stopped at a stop sign, and then pulled into an intersection where she collided with the motorcycle of 29-year-old Skylar Crenshaw, of Texarkana. He was ejected from the bike and struck a utility cable. He was not wearing a helmet and died as the result of his injuries. Jones bond was set at $1 million.