Brackish Groundwater Meeting

Brackish Groundwater Production Zones Stakeholder Meeting is at Queen City and Sparta Aquifers for Citizens of Texas interested.

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is sponsoring the meeting Tuesday (Jun 6) at 10:00 am at Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District, 110 Wyoming Boulevard, Pleasanton, Texas.

In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 30 directing the TWDB to conduct studies to identify and designate brackish groundwater production zones in the state’s aquifers. Brackish groundwater is groundwater that is not fresh, ranging from 1,000 parts per million of total dissolved solids (the top end of fresh water) to 10,000 parts per million (seawater is about 35,000 parts per million).

The bill requires the TWDB determine the amount of brackish groundwater that a brackish groundwater production zone is capable of producing over 30- and 50-year periods without causing a significant impact to water availability or water quality. TWDB decides recommendations for reasonable monitoring to observe the effects of brackish groundwater production. TWDB also works with groundwater conservation districts and stakeholders in this effort.

Because the state’s databases do not include all water wells, it is particularly important for us to hear how people may or may not be using brackish groundwater.

Counties within the Queen City and Sparta aquifers include Atascosa, Caldwell, Dewitt, Dimmit, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Webb, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala.

Interested parties in Duval County Groundwater Conservation District, Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District, Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District, Guadalupe County Groundwater Conservation District, Live Oak Underground Water Conservation District, McMullen Groundwater Conservation District, Pecan Valley Groundwater Conservation District, Plum Creek Conservation District, and Wintergarden Groundwater Conservation District.

Interested parties in Regional Water Planning Areas Coastal Bend (N), Rio Grande (M), and South Central (L).

Interested parties in Groundwater Management Area 13.