NO legal action will be taken by Hawkins police after an on-field melee between the Hawkins and Cushing vatsity football teams Friday night.. Cushing beat Hawkins, 22-20 on the final play of the game and that’s when the fighting began. THe UIL is also investigating the incident and is working with administrators from both schools. The UIL’s State Excutive Committee could impose penalties on one or both schools.