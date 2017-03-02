BREAKING – Red River County Man Convicted Robberies& Federal Firearms Violations

A 50-year-old Northeast Texas man has been convicted by a jury following a violent crime spree in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday.

Bobby Wayne Lance of was found guilty of all eight counts in the indictment following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III today. Lance was convicted of bank robbery, carjacking, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to information presented in court, on Nov. 8, 2015, Lance robbed the Cinemark Movies 8 Cinema in Paris, Texas. On Nov. 14, 2015, Lance robbed the Carter’s Store and RV Park convenience store near DeKalb, Texas. On Nov. 17, 2015, Lance robbed the First National Bank of Mount Vernon, Cypress Springs Branch, in Scroggins, Texas of $73,946. Also on Nov. 17, 2015, Lance carjacked a vehicle from another individual. Lance used a handgun during each of these violent crimes. Lance was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 16, 2015.

Under federal statutes, Lance faces up to 25 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Paris Police Department, Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Red River County Sheriff’s Office, Bowie County Sheriff, and the Texas Rangers. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan Locker, Robert Wells, and Jonathan Ross.