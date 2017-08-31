Brookshire’s Donating Water

Brookshire Grocery Co. ships 250,000 bottles of water to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 30, 2017 – Today, Brookshire Grocery Co. is donating quarter-million bottles of drinking water for people in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. Company 18-wheelers left the distribution center in Tyler at roughly 3:00 p.m. for the Houston Food Bank and the City of Angleton in Brazoria County.

All Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores have scan coupons available for customers who want to make donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the hurricane and subsequent storms and flooding. It was important to our Company to step up and help,” said Brad Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Company Chairman, and CEO.

Brookshire Grocery Co. is also partnering with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to assist in its relief efforts. More than a dozen BGC stores in the Shreveport area and East Texas are collecting donations of food and household supplies. In addition to Shreveport, participating stores are in Bossier, Benton, Minden, Mansfield, and Zwolle. Texas store locations include Overton, Kilgore, Longview, and Hallsville.