Brookshire’s Is Giving Away $15 Million

Customers have a chance to win over $15 million in prizes and money-saving offers through Brookshire’s ‘See RED and WIN’ game.

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 18, 2017 – Brookshire’s Food Stores are launching “See RED and WIN” Oct. 18 to offer customers a chance to win over $15 million in prizes and money-saving offers. Customers will play to win thousands of prizes, including two $150,000 grand prizes.

“See RED and WIN” is played on game boards available in stores, where specific game markers must be collected and matched to win specific prizes. Customers will receive a “See RED and WIN” game ticket for every qualifying transaction with their Brookshire’s Thank You Card.* Each ticket will include four game markers designed to adhere to the game board, along with an instant-win coupon, money-saving offer or online game code.

Customers will earn bonus game tickets for purchasing specially marked items throughout the store. The total number of tickets earned in each transaction will be printed at the bottom of the receipt. There is no limit on the number of game tickets that can be earned in a single transaction.

Customers can also play an online game for a chance to win additional prizes. Some game tickets will include a unique 12-digit online game code. Players should visit brookshires.com/SeeREDandWIN to register and type in the online code to see if they are a potential winner. Players can also download the new “See RED and WIN” mobile app available in the App Store or Google Play and scan the online game code.

Employees of Brookshire Grocery Co. will play separate collect-and-win and online games, with the chance to win over $1 million in prizes and money-saving offers. Family members of Brookshire Grocery Co. employees living in the same household are only eligible to play the employee game.

“See RED and WIN” will run through Feb. 6, 2018, or when all game tickets are distributed. No purchase is necessary. For more information, complete official rules and odds chart, visit brookshires.com/SeeREDandWIN.

*Exclusions include purchases of the lottery, postage stamps, Western Union, money orders, bill payment, alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy prescriptions, rug doctor, fuel, and propane exchanges/upgrades/spares or other products excluded by law if purchased alone.