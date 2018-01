Two brothers have been arraigned in Bowie County District Court for allegedly continuously sexually assaulting a girl their mother was babysitting. Greggory Scott Beckom, 37, and 40-year-old Ricky Devaughn Beckom, of Texarkana, have pleaded not guilty. The victim, who is now 14, reportedly told investigators she was assaulted beginning when she was four and ending when she was seven or eight.