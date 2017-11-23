Brunch with Santa Becomes an Annual Commerce Event

Santa Claus knows the way to the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum for the annual Brunch with Santa. This year’s event will be on Saturday, December 2 from 9:30 to 11:30. Commerce Lil’ Angels will provide a pancake breakfast. Christmas crafts and, of course, pictures with Santa Claus, will make the event a wonderful way to begin the Christmas Season.

​ Santa has already made an early visit to the Children’s Museum and children will enjoy new exhibits during their time. The new wind machine built by Jim Brown will be on the floor; there is also a new Kids at Play Activity Board built by Dennis Anderson. Children will also notice the new Imagination Station Blue Blocks.

“This is a wonderful way to begin the Christmas season,” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director. “It is exciting for us to see the children so happy with the excitement of Christmas.”

​In addition to brunch, several Christmas craft areas entertain the children. They may make snow globes, Christmas decorations, or have their face painted. They may even write a letter to Santa and mail it at the Children’s Museum. Children have the opportunity to play in all the exhibits. They can make bubbles in the Commerce Lil Angels Bubble Room, doctor the dogs in the Commerce Veterinary Clinic, buy groceries in the Brookshire’s Grocery exhibit, milk a cow, or play in any of the other play areas.

​“This event has become a highlight for families in northeast Texas,” said Donna Tavener, Board President. “It is one of my favorite events of the year.”

Get ready for a picture with Santa, bring your wish list and say “hello” to jolly, old Saint Nick on December 2. Tickets for the event are $8.00 per person and are $10.00 at the door on the day of the event. For more information, call the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum at (903) 886-6055.