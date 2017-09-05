Burkett Challenging State Senator Bob Hall For GOP Nomination

Cindy Burkett of Sunnyvale has issued a statement announcing her run for the GOP nomination for State Senator of District 2. Burkett is currently a state representative from district 113, in the eastern edge of Dallas County THe seat is currently held by Bob Hall. Senate District 2 includes Hopkins, Hunt, Delta, Fannin, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties, as well as parts of Dallas and Smith counties.

Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Texas Senate! And I am asking you to join me. I will work hard to turn the conservative values we share into the principles our State lives by.

Our families need property tax relief. I will deliver results. Our kids need us to fix our broken school finance system. I can get it done. Liberal courts are now trying to undo the Sanctuary City Ban and every part of my groundbreaking pro-life legislation. But I am more confident than ever that we will prevail.

My Christian values, my hard work, and my love of family have set the course for my life. I am proud of where they have led me. But I am now undertaking one more important challenge.

With your help, we will turn our conservative values into reality.