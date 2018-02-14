Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

Business After Hours hosted by Courtyard Marriott

Texarkana, USA (February 13, 2018): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours this Thursday, February 15, at The Courtyard Marriott- 5001 N Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, TX. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 – 6:30 PM.

Join us for this Valentine’s Day themed event for food, drinks, networking and door prizes!

Invited is everyone in the community to this event. We hope people will come out and show their support to The Courtyard Marriott. They have been an active member of the Chamber of Commerce since May of 2003.

Please register at http://web.texarkana.org/External/WCPages/WCEvents/EventDetail.aspx?EventID=3649.