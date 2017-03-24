Busy High School Sports Schedule Plus Mavs Edge Clippers

Paris – Last night the Paris Wildcat soccer team completes an epic come from behind win to beat Crandall, 3-2 in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Paris fell behind 2-0 early in the 2nd half, but after a pair of goals, Colin Harris found the back of the net to give Paris the lead with 2 minutes left in the match. High school baseball and softball feature a pair of rivalries tonight. The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers meet in the crosstown showdown at PJC. First pitch on 101.9 KBUS is set for 7:30 . Softball between the Lady Cats and Pantherette’s on MIX 107.7 is scheduled for 6pm . Meanwhile, Prairiland travels to Cooper at 7 and the Chisum Mustangs host Chapel Hill at 6.

MP – The Chapel Hill Red Devil soccer team is in the post season in their first official year in the UIL. Chapel Hill has a bye in this weekend’s bi-district round. They’ll meet with the winner of Waskom and defending state champion Palestine next Friday in Tyler at Rose Stadium.

The Mt. Pleasant Tiger soccer team heads to the post season tonight. They’ll play Forney in the bi-district round at Greeville’s Cotton Ford Stadium. Match time this evening is at 8pm . In high school baseball and softball Mt. Pleasant hosts Texas high on the MPHS campus. First pitch is set for 7pm . The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils are on the road against Chisum at 6.

SS – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat soccer team is in the post season starting tonight with the bi-district round. Their first playoff opponent will be Royse City with the game set to be played at Hendricks Stadium in Princeton. Match time tonight is at 6pm .

High school baseball and softball returns tonight. North Hopkins and Campbell are in a rivalry match at North Hopkins, while the North Hopkins Lady Panthers travel to Saltillo. The Cooper Bulldogs look to stay perfect on the season, hosting Prairiland tonight at 7pm . And the Mt. Vernon Tigers play a non-district game at home against Lone Oak.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks pick up a win over the L-A Clippers, 97-95. Seth Curry put up a game high 23 points on 9-14 shooting. Dallas improves to 31-40 on the season and are three games out of playoff spot in the Western Conference.

In the NCAA hoops tournament, top seeds Kansas and Gonzaga advance to the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks destroy Purdue, 98-66, while the Zags edge out West Virginia, 61-58. Three seeded Oregon knocks out Michigan, 69-68. And 11 seed Xavier grabs a late win over 2 seed Arizona, 73-71.