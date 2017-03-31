Busy High School Sports Weekend Plus Rangers Extend Rougie

Paris – The Paris Wildcat soccer team is back in the post season tonight for the Area Round at Greenville’s Cotton Ford Stadium. They’ll take on A+ Academy. Match time tonight is at 7:30 . Red River Valley district baseball continues. The Wildcats and Lady Cats host Atlanta with the Paris boys live on 101.9 KBUS. First pitch is at 7:30 . The North Lamar Panthers and Pantherettes are on MIX 107.7 starting at 6 and 7:30 . Prairiland is on the road against Winnsboro. Cooper travels to Mt. Pleasant to play Chapel Hill. Rivercrest faces Avery and Honey Grove takes on Roxton.

—

Mount Pleasant – The high school soccer playoffs continue tonight with the Area Round. The Chapel Hill Red Devil soccer team will step on the pitch in the post-season for the first time in the programs history tonight. Chapel Hill will take on Palestine at 7 at Tyler’s Rose Stadium. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers meet up with Carrollton Creekview. Match time tonight at Royse City is at 7pm . In high school baseball and softball, Chapel Hill will host Cooper. The Pittsburg Pirates visit the North Lamar Panthers, while the Lady Pirates and Pantherettes play for sole possession of 1st place through the first half of district play in 14-4A.

—

SS – The Sulphur Springs golf team met in Rockwall earlier this week for a district preview round. The Wildcats shot 325 collectively and had five players under 85, with Caleb Lewis leading the way shooting 79. The Wildcats and Lady Cats return to Rockwall on Monday and Tuesday for the district tournament. The baseball and softball team will take on Greenville tonight. The varsity baseball team will travel west on I-30 with first pitch at 7, while the Lady Cats host the Lady Lions at 6. The Cooper Bulldogs look to bounce back tonight. They’ll be in Mt. Pleasant against Chapel Hill.

—

Due to last weeks tragedy, the Mt. Pleasant Tiger track team decided to cancel their meet scheduled for today. But in a showing of solidarity, the North Lamar Panthers sported Tiger uniforms during their victory in the 4×400 meter relay at the Bonham relays. Sulphur Springs and Paris High School gathered together to host a meet at Wildcat Stadium at Paris. The schools were emphatic about remembering the Tigers and decided not to present medals.

—

The NCAA hoops tournament concludes this weekend. Starting with the Final Four this weekend. On Saturday Gonzaga faces South Carolina and Oregon takes on North Carolina. The winners play in the national title game on Monday .

—