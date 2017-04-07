Busy Night for High School Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Take on A’s

Paris – High school baseball and softball is back in action tonight in the Red River Valley. The North Lamar Pantherette’s have moved their game up to 5pm this evening against Liberty Eylau. The Panther varsity baseball team begins at 7:30 . Both games can be heard live on MIX 107.7. Paris will host the Pittsburg Pirates at Hub Hollis Field on 101.9 KBUS. First pitch is set for 7:30 . The Chisum Mustangs and Cooper Bulldogs square off at Mustang Field with playoff positioning on the line, while the Prairiland Patriots visit the Mt. Vernon Tigers at 6pm .

—

Mount Pleasant – High school baseball and softball is back in action tonight for area teams. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers host the Hallsville Bobcats at O.L. Colley Field at 7pm , while the Lady Tigers host the Lady Bobcats on the outskirts of Longview at 6. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils host the Winnsboro Raiders and Lady Raiders this evening at 6pm . Pittsburg baseball and softball will be on the road to face the Paris Wildcats and Lady Cats. And the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers will be at home against the Prairiland Patriots and Lady Patriots.

—

Sulphur Springs – High school baseball and softball is back in action tonight for area teams. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats look to continue district success when they host the Pine Tree Pirates and Lady Pirates. Softball begins at 6. Varsity baseball begins at 7pm . The Cooper Bulldogs look to stay in the playoff race when they visit their rival, the Chisum Mustangs. The Mt. Vernon Tigers will be at home when they welcome in the Prairiland Patriots, while the Lady Tigers and Lady Patriots battle for 1st place in district 13-3A.

—

The Texas Rangers are back at Globe Life Park in Arlington tonight to start a three game set against the Oakland A’s. Texas will send A.J. Griffin to the hill as the Rangers look for their first win of the season, currently sitting at 0-3 after getting swept by Cleveland in their opening series. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

—

The Dallas Mavericks are coming down the final stretch of the season. They’ll host the San Antonio Spurs tonight at the American Airline Center with tip off scheduled for 7:30 .

—

Four first period goals doom the Dallas Stars as they fall to Nashville 7-3. The Stars have one game remaining on the schedule. They’ll wrap up the season tomorrow night at the A-A-C against Colorado at 7pm .

—