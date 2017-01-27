A sold out crowd attended the Annual Pittsburg- Camp County Chamber Banquet last night. Awards were given for several different categories…Educator of the year was “Beth Biggerstaff”, The Ag Award was presented to “Crop Production Services”…Business of the year was Benny’s Smokin’ BBQ, Woman of the year was Carolyn Anders and Man of the year was Bo Pilgrim. A special plaque was presented to the family of the late Nita Dewoody for her service and dedication to Camp County. She passed away several months ago after a surgery..