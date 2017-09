A suspect in a Camp County shooting incident was arrested by a Mt Pleasant SWAT team THursday, after he was located at the Adobe Motel on Hwy 67. The suspect, 36 year old Corey Wilbert reportedly barricaded himself inside the motel, but police negotiators talked him into surrendering, and there were no injuries in the incident. Wilbert was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly shooting two people on FM 556 in Pittsburg.