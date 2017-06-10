Campbell Helps Paris ISD

Paris ISD schools benefit from “Campbell’s Project Backpack.”

It was a sea of 2,750 red sling bags full of healthy goodies when Campbell Soup employees made the delivery for students as part of the company’s “Project Backpack.” Shelf-stable items from seven different food categories, ranging from protein to fruits and vegetables that are nutritionally sound, filled the bags.



Aikin Elementary

Front Row (L-R) Benjamin Hignight, Jaiden Murray

Middle row: Bentley King, Ky’Lee Scales, Ayden Marlin,

Sophia Moore Back row: Makaela Allen, Zoey McQuay, Principal Kimberly Donnan



Justiss Elementary

Pictured left to right are Khailyn Gray, Azyriah Thompson, Gabriel Bankston, and Yeshua Gonzalez



Givens Early Childhood Center

Tyreke Hicks from Mrs. Stevens class and

Lah’Kerah Turner from Mrs. Reed’s class



Lamar County Head Start

Cortlon Jeffrey, Melody Horta, Evelyn Lopez, Chloe Sims and Ma’Liah Norris



Crockett Intermediate School

Courtney Cooper (center) delivers backpacks

to Alexis Parham and Izik Scholl.



Paris Junior High School

Mikala Holt, Brandon Lahman, Sommer Dear, Amy Adkins, and Melanie Burns.