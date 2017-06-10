Campbell Helps Paris ISD

Paris ISD schools benefit from “Campbell’s Project Backpack.”
It was a sea of 2,750 red sling bags full of healthy goodies when Campbell Soup employees made the delivery for students as part of the company’s “Project Backpack.” Shelf-stable items from seven different food categories, ranging from protein to fruits and vegetables that are nutritionally sound, filled the bags.
Aikin Elementary
Front Row (L-R) Benjamin Hignight, Jaiden Murray
Middle row: Bentley King, Ky’Lee Scales, Ayden Marlin,
Sophia Moore Back row: Makaela Allen, Zoey McQuay, Principal Kimberly Donnan
Justiss Elementary
Pictured left to right are Khailyn Gray, Azyriah Thompson, Gabriel Bankston, and Yeshua Gonzalez
Givens Early Childhood Center
Tyreke Hicks from Mrs. Stevens class and
Lah’Kerah Turner from Mrs. Reed’s class
Lamar County Head Start
Cortlon Jeffrey, Melody Horta, Evelyn Lopez, Chloe Sims and Ma’Liah Norris
Crockett Intermediate School
Courtney Cooper (center) delivers backpacks
to Alexis Parham and Izik Scholl.
Paris Junior High School
Mikala Holt, Brandon Lahman, Sommer Dear, Amy Adkins, and Melanie Burns.