Allen Thomas Sample

Hunt County Jail

The trial has been set for June 18 for a Hunt County man charged with murder in the death of a Hopkins County man near Campbell in 2016. Allen Thomas Sample, 51, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Tommy Joe Tubb of Dike. Sample has pleaded not guilty. He has undergone numerous tests and psychiatric evaluations to determine if he was insane at the time of the murder.