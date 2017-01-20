Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
Adkin’s Finance
cypress basin hospice
Wood Air Header
Morrell banner

Candidates File In Sulphur Springs Races

1 day ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

VOTE-Buttons-Banner

Candidate filing is underway for the May 6 municipal elections in Texas. The filing period will continue through February 17 and early voting begins April 24 and runs through May 2nd.

There are two  candidates for the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees – Robin Vaughn and Robert Cody. Both are incumbents.

Two  candidates have signed up to run for Sulphur Springs City Counci. John Sellers is the incumbent and Brad Burgin is filing for the place currently held by Kayla Price, who is not seeking re-election.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     