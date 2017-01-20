Candidates File In Sulphur Springs Races

Candidate filing is underway for the May 6 municipal elections in Texas. The filing period will continue through February 17 and early voting begins April 24 and runs through May 2nd.

There are two candidates for the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees – Robin Vaughn and Robert Cody. Both are incumbents.

Two candidates have signed up to run for Sulphur Springs City Counci. John Sellers is the incumbent and Brad Burgin is filing for the place currently held by Kayla Price, who is not seeking re-election.