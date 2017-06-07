Careful Using Your Credit Cards

Winnsboro Police is warning residents that should be careful when using their debit and credit cards. They say someone possibly hacked a processing company. It is over concerns of a rise in fraud claims confirmed by area banks Tuesday. Some banks are seeing an increase in the use of skimmers on their customer’s credit cards. Suspects usually place the devices on gas pumps that are unattended in the overnight hours. A skimmer scans your card’s information when you use it. One customer received a fraud alert after buying gas in Sulphur Springs.