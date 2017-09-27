CASA Adds Five New Volunteers

When a child enters the foster care system because his or her home is no longer safe, a judge may appoint a committed volunteer to help them. That volunteer is called a Court Appointed Special Advocate®, or CASA. This month, five new volunteers went through the Pre-Service Training and were sworn in as CASAs. We are so excited to welcome Ann Kroyer, Jonathan Killingsworth, Whitney Grant, Kristi Edwards and Jane Crowson. Interested in being the voice for an East Texas child? Join us at one of the upcoming Lunch & Learn events listed below or contact us for more information.