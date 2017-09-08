Chamber Connection September 8

Here’s a little update on the 48th Annual Stew Contest! The Chamber has already mailed out Stew Cook letters and Sponsor letters. If you have not received your letter, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515. If you would like to cook or sponsor a stew pot for the first time, please don’t hesitate. Give us a call and we will get you signed up!

Deadline to enter and KEEP YOUR STEW SITE from last year is Friday, September 15th. On Monday, September 18th, you may come by the Chamber and choose a new site based on availability. The 48th Annual Stew Cook-off is scheduled for Saturday, October 28nd, and that will be here before you know it!!

Texas WIC is offering a partnership to help with your child’s haircut

Jeff Luster at Studio 9 Hair Designs has partnered with WIC for a discount on children’s haircuts. You may receive $5 off haircuts for children 5 years old and under as long as you bring your ID with name and current WIC shopping receipt. The offer is valid September 1st through September 30th. The hours available for hair appointments are Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and are by appointment only. Contact Jeff Luster at Studio 9 Hair Designs, 421 E. Industrial Dr., Suite 208, in Sulphur Springs by calling (903) 335-1491.

SmartTech is holding a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Friday, September 15th at 4 p.m.

SmartTech Home Solutions is hosting their ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday, September 15th at 4 p.m. SmartTech is located at 1217 S Broadway St., Suite A2, in Sulphur Springs. Make plans to come by and welcome this new business to Hopkins County.

The Lights of Life Style Show is scheduled for Thursday, September 14th at 6:30 p.m.

The HC Health Care Foundation is hosting its annual Lights of Life Style Show on Thursday, September 14th at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Entry fee is a $25 donation and there will be door prizes and a raffle. Dinner and fashions will be provided by Lou Nells. For ticket information contact the Foundation office at (903) 438-4799 or Lou Nell’s at (903) 885-0664.

First Baptist Church is offering a Beth Moore Simulcast on September 16th

First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs is offering a Beth Moore Simulcast called “Captivated: The Wonder of Christ on the Winding Road”. The simulcast will be held on Saturday, September 16th from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at First Baptist Church. This is a free event, but you must register at www.ssfbc.org, or in the church office, or at ROC to attend.

Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild’s Annual Quilt Show is scheduled for September 15th and 16th

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild is hosting their 18th Annual Quilt Show on Friday, September15th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Door prizes are given away throughout the day, and children’s activities are available, too! The quilt show will be located at the ROC, 115 Putnam Street in Sulphur Springs.

Brick Street Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Brick Street Vintage Market on Saturday, September 16th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located downtown on Connally and Gilmer streets. Many local and out of town vendors will be here participating in this first-time event. You don’t want to miss this!

Etiquette by Emily is hosting Cotillion classes starting in September

Etiquette by Emily is hosting Cotillion classes that are scheduled to begin Monday, September 18th at 5:30. Reserve your spot before they’re gone. Classes will be located at The Oaks Bed and Breakfast. It will run weekly for four weeks. Cost is $75 per student, and there is a discount for siblings. Call 903-243-6222 or email emilyeglass@gmail.com to reserve your spot!

Texas AgriLife Extension Office is hosting many classes this month, and here they are:

Course: Cooking Well with Diabetes. Attend this series of four fun-filled, interactive classes packed with research-based information and delicious diabetes-friendly recipes.

Location: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Dates: Series of 4 classes, September 12, 14, 19 and 24

Times: 1:30 p.m. OR 6:00 p.m. (choice)

Cost: $25, payable at the first session

Call 903-885-3443 to reserve your space or if you need additional information.