Changes Coming to PJC Nursing Programs

After a site visit and review by nursing consultants, Paris Junior College is making several changes to the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) and Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) programs.

“Last month we had consultants review the nursing programs and we’re beginning the implementation of some of the recommendations now,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “It’s important that we move quickly on that. The first big change is moving our start date for the ADN program from a summer to a fall start.”

The vocational nursing program will accept late applications for the LVN program that starts with the Summer I semester on June 5. Applications may be obtained now through April 7 by calling 903-782-0734, and appointments to submit applications scheduled April 17-20 with the Director of Nursing. Additional review by the consultants also means that students who were not initially admitted to the program earlier this year should check again to see if they now meet admission criteria.

Applications for the ADN program may be picked up through May 15 at the Health Occupations Office in the Bobby R. Walters Workforce Training Center.

A fall start allows ADN students to access financial aid that is not available until July. Also, students completing the LVN program will have time to take their licensure tests, as well as a break, before advancing to the more rigorous ADN program. That program will now finish up the following August and not as many nursing programs in Texas end during that month, so it scheduling RN licensing tests should be easier for students.

“We’re very proud of our program,” said Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker. “Both our LVN and ADN students experience hands-on clinicals two days a week at hospitals in Paris, Greenville and Sulphur Springs. They have instructors at the patient’s bedside helping them. Few programs in the state offer this much time with patients, and our students emerge from the program well-prepared to get to work.”