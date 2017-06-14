Shumate Banner
Charges Dropped In Controversial Commerce Arrest

6 hours ago News, Paris News

 

 

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Carmen Ponder, the Texas A&M University-Commerce student, who was arrested by Commerce Police during a controversial series of events on May 20. The information was revealed at a press conference Tuesday by Ponder’s attorney. Ponder had been charged with resisting or evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor. Meanwhile, Police Chief Kerry Crews has been cleared by an independent law firm of making any racial comments during the incident and said the arrest was not racially motivated.

