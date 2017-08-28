Check Before You Donate To “Harvey” Relief Efforts

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization’s official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

Give cash, not supplies

Most charities prefer monetary donations. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the foundation, allowing them to help more, the CIDI explained.

Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit http://redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Best way to help after #Harvey2017 is to make a financial donation to a disaster relief charity. Donors can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to help.

Catholic Charities USA, a Catholic social service organization, is seeking donations to assist those who have been affected by Harvey. Support our disaster relief efforts for #HurricaneHarvey & related floods. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate.. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/CCUSADISASTER

United Methodist Committee on Relief – donate at any United Methodist Church or online at www.umcor.org

Texas Baptist Men – give on line or at any Baptist church http://texasbaptistmen.org/Give-Now

Austin Pets Alive! is helping shelters in the direct line of #HurricaneHarvey. Please find out how you can help: https://www.austinpetsalive.org/hurricane-harvey-evacuations/

Food banks throughout Texas are also accepting donations of people affected by the storm. You can donate money to Feeding Texas, a network of the state’s food banks, here. Additionally, the Elgin Courier has compiled a list of food bank locations throughout the region that may need donations of food or supplies.