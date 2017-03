It took the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department and other departments only about 20 minutes early Thursday morning to extinguish a house fire in the 3300 block of FM 197. THe house was unoccupied at the time the blaze broke out and there were no injuries. Authorities believe the fire may have started because of an electrical short in a wall. Powderly, Faught, Lamar Point and Hopewell fire departments assisted at the scene.