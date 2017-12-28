Child Killed In Traffic Accident

Wednesday (Dec 27) at approximately 5:35 pm, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on SH-64 two miles west of Tyler in Smith County. Reportedly the driver of a 2004 Jeep Liberty, identified as Jason Howland, 36, of Tyler, was traveling west on SH-64 in the inside lane while a 1996 Mazda Protégé driven by Timoteo Villedas-Rosales, 49, of Tyler, was in the outside lane. The driver of the Jeep became distracted and turned into the outside lane striking the Mazda Protégé, overcorrected to the left, and swerved into the eastbound lane where it was hit by a 2006 Toyota Tundra, driven by Douglas Harris, 43, of Tyler. Paramedics transported Harris to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in stable condition. Villedas-Rosales was not injured. Howland was not injured, nor was his passenger, Frederick Fitzgerald, 36, of Dallas. Paramedics transported another passenger, identified as 11-month-old Jaylyn Howland of Tyler, to ETMC-Tyler. Doctors later pronounced her dead. Also taken to the hospital were two five-year-olds and a four-year-old passenger, all listed in stable condition.