Make Sure Your Kiddo’s Are Traveling Safely

National Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 17-24

PARIS – As part of its continuing commitment to safety, the Texas Department of Transportation reminds caregivers and parents of all ages to check, double-check and triple-check their child passenger safety seats. National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 17-24, is an ideal time to do so.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says owners do not properly install three out of four child car seats. Typically child safety seat errors include: installing the seat too loosely; putting the harness straps through the wrong slots; leaving harness straps too loose; positioning the chest clip incorrectly; and using the wrong seat belt path.

“We can help you check the fitment and safety of your child passenger seat at five locations in the nine-county TxDOT Paris District,” said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic funding specialist based in Paris. “It helps to know your child’s weight and height, so have that information with you.”

“Also remember that used car seats, ones you get at a garage sale or from family members, may not be safe,” Yates said. “Child safety seats have an expiration date and shouldn’t be used after that date. You should also replace if and when the vehicle is involved in a crash.”

State law requires that children less than eight years old and shorter than 4’9” travel in passenger vehicles in approved child safety seats. Those older than eight and taller than 4’9” can change to using adult safety belts.

Drivers should refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on how to install a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and appropriate use of the seat belt or LATCH system.

For more information, contact Monica.Yates@txdot.gov or call (903) 737-9292. The Paris District encompasses Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties in Northeast Texas.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.