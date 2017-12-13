Children’s Museum Announces Free Admission Day on December 22

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum has announced a free admission day on Friday (Dec 22). Although the year 2017 has been challenging in many ways for the Children’s Museum, it has also been the museum’s most successful year to date. Donations, attendance, and support of programs and activities have been more significant in 2017 than in any previous year. “Offering free admission is a way for the Children’s Museum to say thank you to those who have supported us throughout the year,” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director.

Some of the new additions this year have been made by talented volunteers. A wind tunnel built by Jim Brown has been a favorite addition. Dennis Anderson constructed and donated a Children’s Activity Board. Visitors will also see a revamped block area at the entrance and new additions to the dress-up area. “The donations of talented volunteers have made the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum unique with many one-of-a-kind play areas,” said Donna Tavener, Board President.

The outreach program has continued to expand as the MegaLung has traveled to every fourth and fifth grader in Fannin County through a grant from Texoma Health Foundation. Hunt County Healthcare Foundation provided a grant to visit schools in Hunt County. The Children’s Museum continues to attract 30,000 visitors a year to the museum.

December 22 will be a celebration of a very successful year. The Children’s Museum will be open during regular hours from 9:30 to 4:30. Call the Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055 with any additional questions.