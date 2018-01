The Clorox Total 360 system is a hit at Chisum ISD. The district is using the machine to combat the flu. It takes three hours to sanitize a building and about 30 minutes for eleven buses. The school even loaned it to Honey Grove ISD to help fight their outbreak of flu. According to the product’s website, the system delivers electrostatically charged droplets that are actively attracted to all surfaces. The district purchased the three machines for $15,000 last November.