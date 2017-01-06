Choctaw Closings Today

DURANT – Robyn Morgan, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Senior Office Manager of Community Centers, announced this morning that several Choctaw Community Centers in southeastern Oklahoma would not be open today, January 6, due to adverse winter weather in the area that started last night and is predicted to continue throughout the day.

As of 9:00 am, Choctaw Community Center closings include Antlers, Atoka, Coalgate, Crowder, Hugo, McAlester, Poteau Smithville, Spiro, Stigler, and Wilburton. More closings may follow.

Driving conditions on rural roads, where snow accumulations may be higher and iced over bridges more hazardous, are a consideration. Safety is a primary concern.

“I am sorry for any inconvenience,” Morgan said. “Even if a center is not listed yet, people should call ahead of time to make sure the center has not closed early.”

Choctaw Food Distribution Markets have also been affected. Billy Stephens, Senior Director of Tribal Services, announced closings in Antlers, McAlester, and Poteau.

Morgan may be contacted at 580-317-5592, or at rmorgan@choctawnation.com online. You can reach Stephens at 580-924-8280, Ext. 2235, or bstephens@choctawnation.com.

