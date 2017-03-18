Choctaw Councilman Dosh Honored

Photo by Deidre K. Elrod/Choctaw Nation

Members of the family gathered at the dedication Wednesday for the Councilman Ted Dosh Memorial Dining Hall at the Choctaw Community Center in Durant. Attending are, clockwise from right, his wife of 51 years Carolyn Dosh; great-granddaughter, Mileigh Duke; granddaughter, Brandye Duke; and son, Brandon Dosh.

Late Choctaw Councilman Ted Dosh Honored at Community Center

DURANT – A new sign was installed last week over the entrance to the great room of the Choctaw Nation Community Center in Durant. It reads, “Councilman Ted Dosh Memorial Dining Hall.” The metallic lettering on a walnut backdrop is an important remembrance of the man who served on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council for 38 years before his passing last fall. A plaque with his biography and a framed color photograph of Dosh also adorn the center entry by the hall doors.

Honored and Remembered Wednesday, March 15 was The District 9 Councilman for the Choctaw Nation for almost four decades. The ones he called “my people” dedicated the new name for half of the community center during its weekly luncheon for tribal seniors.

Marilyn Mitchell Dill served six years as president of the Choctaw senior’s group and worked closely with Dosh. Citing an example of how he cared for the seniors even when they were not there, Dill said, “One time, the seniors were on a bus tour crossing the New Mexico desert in the summer, when the air conditioner broke down. Ted immediately began making arrangements for another bus to be waiting for us at the next stop, and stayed in touch to make sure we were ok.”

There were plenty of good times, too. And, Dill said, a bus full of seniors attended his funeral service in his hometown of Bennington to sing Choctaw hymns. “It was in the school gym because of the large turnout,” she said, “We wound up singing just about every hymn we knew.”

Some eyes teared up, and a standing ovation came in the packed room at Dill’s conclusion when she said, “Thank God for sending us such a loyal and faithful servant as Ted Dosh.”

Dosh died Oct. 7, 2016, at the age of 71. He also had been elected as a Bryan County Commissioner for eight years, been a rancher, and served eight years in the Army Reserves.

The Choctaw Nation saw many developments during his tenure on the tribal council. The Child Development Center in Bennington was one of the first to be built for the tribe. Two other education cen­ters, also important to the councilman were the Durant Child Development Center and the Durant Early Head Start, which saw its opening last year.

Members of the family who were present, including his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Dosh; his son, Brandon Dosh; granddaughter, Brandye Duke; and great-granddaughter, Mileigh Duke received Forget-Me-Not flowers.

After the ceremony, Carolyn Dosh, said, “Ted looked forward to these weekly luncheons, and being with ‘his people.’ He also enjoyed helping kids and going to their hog shows. They must have liked him too – he did it for 38 years.”

Another recent change made at the center involved moving photographs of the center’s seven Distinguished Elders into the front entry.

Tony Winningham, president of the senior’s group, emceed the luncheon and made several announcements about upcoming events. The new slate of officers was presented, including, Carole Ayers, first vice president; Ann Kaniatobe, second vice president; Ann Baskin, secretary, Carol Trujillo, treasurer; and Glenn Estes, assistant treasurer.

