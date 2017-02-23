Choctaw Ground Breaking Ceremony

A Ground Breaking Ceremony for the new Choctaw Nation Independent Elder Living Community is Tuesday (Feb 28) at 10:00 a.m. in Coalgate. We hope you can join us as we celebrate the progress in Coal County.

What: A Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Choctaw Nation Independent Elder Living Community.

When & Where: The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (Feb 28). The property is at the intersection of South Wrangler Boulevard and East Henry Street, in Coalgate, Oklahoma 74538.

About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third largest Indian Nation in the United States, with close to 200,000 tribal members. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historical boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The vision of the Choctaw Nation is “To achieve healthy, successful, productive, and self-sufficient lifestyles for a proud nation of Choctaws.” Tribal business success over the past few years has enabled the Choctaw Nation to begin to achieve this vision, as well as to assist the communities that are in the Choctaw Nation. Faith, Family, and Culture are important values to Choctaw people. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage, and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.