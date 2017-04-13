Car-Mart Name Your Down Payment Header Banner
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Tri-City Charter
Shumate Banner
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Free Money Check

Choctaw Ground Breaking

5 hours ago News, Paris News

Choctaw

Ground Breaking for Four Choctaw Nation Facilities in Poteau

The Ground Breaking Ceremony for four new Choctaw Nation facilities in Poteau is scheduled at 10:00 am Thursday (Apr 20).

We hope you are able to join us as we celebrate the progress LeFlore County.

WHAT: A Ground Breaking Ceremony for four new Choctaw Nation facilities –
· Choctaw Nation Head Start/Daycare
· Choctaw Nation Food Distribution Center
· Choctaw Nation Wellness Center
· Choctaw Nation Pharmacy Refill Center

WHEN: 10:00 am Thursday (Apr 20).

WHERE: The event will be held near the Rubin White Choctaw Nation Health Clinic, 109 Kerr Ave., in Poteau, Oklahoma 74953.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     