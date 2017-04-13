Choctaw Ground Breaking

Ground Breaking for Four Choctaw Nation Facilities in Poteau
The Ground Breaking Ceremony for four new Choctaw Nation facilities in Poteau is scheduled at 10:00 am Thursday (Apr 20).
We hope you are able to join us as we celebrate the progress LeFlore County.
WHAT: A Ground Breaking Ceremony for four new Choctaw Nation facilities –
· Choctaw Nation Head Start/Daycare
· Choctaw Nation Food Distribution Center
· Choctaw Nation Wellness Center
· Choctaw Nation Pharmacy Refill Center
WHEN: 10:00 am Thursday (Apr 20).
WHERE: The event will be held near the Rubin White Choctaw Nation Health Clinic, 109 Kerr Ave., in Poteau, Oklahoma 74953.