Choctaw Nation Opens New Head Start in Wright City

WRIGHT CITY – The Choctaw Nation is helping with the growth of McCurtain County, as it added a new head start facility Monday in Wright City.

Chief Gary Batton said, “We were talking this morning about what was here before, I think it was an old grocery store… Now we’ve got a new Community Center and a new Head Start. And to see the little kids go through and enjoy it – that’s our future, and that’s why our Council does what it does. And all those things create dollars for the community.”

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony officially opened the doors on Wright City’s Choctaw Nation Head Start at 10 a.m. Monday, November 13. Local community leaders were on hand, as well as the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, staff, Choctaw parents and elders – and children who will be using the facility and program.

Located at 5704 Rodeo Grounds Road in Wright City, the Choctaw Nation Head Start is a 7,352-square-foot, two-classroom facility. The classrooms will accommodate a total 34 students and include technology-forward features, such as high-definition SmartBoards, full-height windows for daylighting and nature views, automatic LED lighting, and energy-efficient HVAC.

The facility also houses a FEMA-compliant Safe Room for students and staff, a full commercial kitchen, parent-resource room, and has all new playground equipment. The total cost of the facility is $4.3 million.

Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. emceed the event. The Council Chaplain Jennifer Woods gave the opening prayer. Speaker of Council Kenny Bryant introduced members of the Council.

Councilman Jack Austin Sr. also spoke. The new Wright City facility is in District 7, which is represented by Councilman Austin. “It’s a great day… We’re making an impact like this all across the ten-and-a-half-counties,” Austin said. He went on to note that the staff was looking forward to getting into the building. “And now it’s a reality,” he said.