Choctaw Nations RNs Certified

Crystal Hensley | Cayla Mitchell | Kristy Pertty

Choctaw Nation Health Services RNs Certified as Diabetes Educators

TALIHINA – The National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators announced that three registered nurses with Choctaw Nation Health Services had achieved Certified Diabetes Educator status. RNs Cayla Mitchell, Crystal Hensley, and Kristy Petty completed the Certification Examination for Diabetes Educators.

Candidates for certification must meet rigorous eligibility requirements to be able to take the test. Achieving certification status demonstrates to people with diabetes and employers that the health care professional possesses the distinct and specialized knowledge, thereby promoting quality of care for people with diabetes.

Currently, there are over 19,300 diabetes educators who hold this national certification. A Certified Diabetes Educator is a health professional who possesses comprehensive knowledge of and experience in diabetes management, pre-diabetes and diabetes prevention. That person informs and supports people affected by diabetes. Self-management is promoted to achieve individualized behavioral and treatment goals that optimize health.

Mitchell, RN, CDE, is the educator at the Choctaw Nation Clinics in Hugo and Atoka. She started her career with Choctaw Nation in October 2014.

Hensley, RN, CDE, is the educator for the clinics in Poteau and Stigler. She started with Choctaw Nation in July 2014.

Petty, RN, CDE, is the educator at the Diabetes Wellness Center in Talihina. She started with the Choctaw Nation in 2006, then transferred to the Choctaw Nation Diabetes Wellness Center in 2014.

In addition to the three new Diabetes Educators in Choctaw Nation Health Services, Janet Maddox, RN, CDE provides education in Choctaw Nation Diabetes Wellness Center at Talihina. Eva Waymire, RN, is in Family Practice, Talihina, Lee Ann Sherrill, RN, CDE, is in McAlester Choctaw Nation Clinic, Bernice Williams, RN, is in Durant Choctaw Nation Clinic and Annette Choate, RN, CDE, is in the Idabel Clinic.

All educators are available by appointment. To schedule a visit, clients should contact their nearest clinic.