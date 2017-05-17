2017 Choctaw Trail of Tears Walk, Heritage Day Set for Saturday

The 2017 Choctaw Nation Trail of Tears Walk and Heritage Day is Saturday (May 20) at 10:00 am on the original Choctaw Capitol Grounds at Tvshka Homma.

We hope you can join us in Pushmataha County as we commemorate this historic journey that brought the Choctaw people to Indian Territory in the 1830s.

WHAT: The 2017 Choctaw Nation Trail of Tears Walk and Heritage Day will begin with an opening ceremony inside the Chahta Village on the original Choctaw Capitol Grounds. A 2.5-mile walk will follow. At the Walk’s end, activities are outdoors, or if raining will move inside the Arts & Crafts Building. There is a program presented on stage, along with cultural demonstrations including basket weaving, pottery making, stickball, and traditional Choctaw dancing. Fourteen Choctaw artists will have booths with original art.