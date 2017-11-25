Christmas At Daingerfield State Park

Daingerfield, TX— Experience a Pineywoods Christmas with family and friends at Daingerfield State Park! The park is hosting our Fifth Annual Christmas in the Park event Wednesday through Saturday (Dec 13-16). The park will be dressed in its holiday best.

This year It is expanded for two additional nights. On Wednesday (Dec 13) and Thursday (Dec 14), take a drive through the park after dark and see the beautiful Christmas lights and decorated campsites. On Friday (Dec 15) and Saturday (Dec 16) from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm nightly, See Santa Claus at the Historic 1930’s era Pavilion where he is taking last minute requests from all the kids. A roaring fire in the fireplace and refreshments will set the tone for this magical evening. Local choirs will be performing traditional favorites on Friday and Saturday nights at the Amphitheater.

Also, new for this year, visitors can take a stroll down a lighted trail in the meadow. The Little Pine Park Store will be open for nature-themed, one of a kind, gift items Friday and Saturday nights of the event. We are waiving all of the park’s entrance fees as our gift to you and your family!

Arrive early on Friday and Saturday nights since this is a popular event. You can contact the park at 903-645-2921 or visit our Facebook page for additional information.