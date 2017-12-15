Christmas Events Around Paris This Weekend

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

The Paris Community Theater will present the acclaimed musical ‘ A Charlie Brown Christmas” tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. More information is available at pctonstage.com.

—

Elks Lodge has a Veterans Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge. (12/16)

—

Reno’s Christmas in the Park Saturday December 16th from noon – 6:00 PM – Come out us for Reno’s Christmas in the Park event at Reno Kiwanis Park. Enjoy holiday drinks and treats as you shop local vendors, enjoy live Christmas music, watch a beautiful performance by the Paris Cloggers and meet some of your favorite Christmas characters. At 3pm THE SNOW PARTY BEGINS! The Reno Parks and Trail Committee is bringing in real snow for our community to enjoy! At 4pm we will have a special visit from Santa Claus himself and at 5 we will hold the Lamar County Adopt A Cop raffle drawing.