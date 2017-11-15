Christmas Markets Coming Up in Paris and Commerce

Texas A&M Commerce Presents the Second Annual Holiday Market this Friday at 10:00 am in the Sam Rayburn Student Center. This event will feature various crafters and artisans from around our area that will be offering their creations for sale.

Christmas in Paris is this Saturday from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at Love Civic Center. It’s a traditional Christmas hosted by Boy Scout Troop 2, chartered by Calvary United Methodist Church. No fee is required for entry into the building for the event. However, donations for Toys For Tots are encouraged.