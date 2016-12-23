City of Paris Holiday Trash Pickup Schedule

The City of Paris Sanitation Department will NOT pick up trash today or Monday December 26th to celebrate Christmas. They will resume the normal trash route on Tuesday December 27th. Have trash at the curb by 7:30am. There will be no trash pickup on January 2nd.

The Compost Site will be CLOSED tomorrow AND Saturday December 31st to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. The Compost Site will be open Wednesday-Friday 9:30am-11:30am and 1:30pm-4:30pm through the end of February, 2017. The Compost Site will resume the normal Wednesday-Saturday schedule beginning March 1, 2017.