CITY OF PARIS IS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

If you have an interest in refurbishing of buildings in the downtown area and programs to bring patrons into the downtown area, you should consider serving on the Main Street Advisory Board. The City is accepting applications for a vacant board position.

Applicants must:

  • Be a resident of the City of Paris, Texas
  • Be willing to attend the regularly scheduled meetings of the board
  • Be a registered voter with the same residency address submitted on the application

For more information or to obtain an application, please contact City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903) 784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov.  You can also visit the City’s website at www.paristexas.gov and download the application.

 

 

