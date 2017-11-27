City of Reno Enacts Burn Ban

Statement From Reno Police Chief Matt Birch

“Due to the dry conditions and threat of wildfires, The City of Reno has enacted a 7 day Emergency Burn Ban along with Lamar County effective immediately through Sunday December 3rd. This prohibits all outdoor burning during this period. After the seven day period the city will re-evaluate the situation and decide how to proceed moving forward. Enacting burn bans with Lamar County also relieves some confusion for residents and prohibits outdoor burning county wide, regardless if you live in Reno or not.”