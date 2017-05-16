Coast Guard Helps Capsized Vessel

Coast Guard, local agency rescues four people from capsized vessel

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and local agencies assisted a capsized vessel near Golden Meadow, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 9:00 a.m. from the uninspected towing vessel Jenny Marie that there was a capsized ship about 1,000 yards north of Leeville Bridge, Golden Meadow.

Sector New Orleans launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and Coast Guard Station Grand Isle launched a 24-foot Response Boat-Small crew.

Lafourche Sherriff’s Office contacted Sector New Orleans and reported they rescued four people from the capsized vessel.

There are no reported signs of pollution, and plans are being made to remove the vessel.