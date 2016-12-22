Coast Guard Medevacs Two From Tanker

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Coast Guard crews medevaced two men after they got struck by a pressurized object and suffered injuries aboard a tank ship about 20 miles off the Texas Point Wildlife Refuge Wednesday afternoon.

The crew of the tanker United Ambassador contacted Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur watchstanders, who alerted Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders at 2:35 p.m., reporting a 24-year-old man was struck in the head by a pressurized part causing bleeding and unconsciousness, which broke a 42-year-old man’s nose. At approximately 2:45 p.m., watchstanders diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Houston and launched a 45-foot response boat from Station Sabine.

Once on scene, the helicopter and boat crews assessed the situation and decided to transfer the man with the head injury by helicopter and the response boat transported the man with the broken nose.

The helicopter took the 24-year-old to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital and the hospital reported him breathing but unconscious. EMS took the second man from Coast Guard Station Sabine where to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in stable condition.