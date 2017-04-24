Coast Guard Searching For Cruise Member

Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship crew member

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship crew member approximately 170 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Monday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Eighth District command center in New Orleans received a report at 4:30 a.m. that a 39-year-old Filipino crew member aboard the cruise ship Liberty of the Seas was missing. The ship’s closed-circuit television last videoed him around 1:30 a.m., Monday.

Involved in the search are:

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Air Station Corpus Christi. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar, an 87-foot patrol boat from Galveston.