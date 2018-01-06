Colder Than Cold

Brutal cold spell grips the east coast after ‘bomb cyclone’ hits, death toll rises to 18.

(CNN) Dangerously cold weather is expected to hammer the Northeast and Midwest this weekend.

The low temperatures will be 20-30 degrees below average in parts of the Northeast, with the mercury rising to only the single digits and teens during the day, then dropping to near or below zero at night, the National Weather Service said.

The wind chill will make it feel far colder. Many cities will set records for cold, the weather service said.

The brutal cold comes after a “bomb cyclone” moved out. The one-two punch of dangerously frigid temperatures and gusty winds knocked out power to tens of thousands on the East Coast, dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states and deluged streets in Massachusetts with icy water.

Strong winds remain in the Northeast, challenging crews who are trying to restore power and disruptions to indoor heating — a significant concern with the dangerously chilly conditions.

When the new weeks starts, things won’t get much better, as fresh snow is possible for many major cities.

Chicago, Cleveland, and Boston have a chance of snow Sunday and Sunday night. New York City and Washington, D.C., may well see snow or a wintry mix on Monday and Monday night.

College football fans who flock to Atlanta for the championship football game on Monday should prepare for the unpleasant weather. There’s a good chance of rain and freezing rain Sunday night through Monday night.



How the supermoon caused the perfect celestial storm and record flooding in New England

Latest developments

• Outages: More than 5,100 customers in the East were without power, according to reports from 11 states.

• Deadly conditions: At least 19 people have died this week because of severe weather, officials said. Officials reported six deaths in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, and one each in Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia.

• Frozen dead on the porch: Among the deceased was a 64-year-old man whose body was found lying in front of his wheelchair Tuesday afternoon on the porch of his Akron, Ohio, house. He died of hypothermia, authorities said. Temperatures had been in the single digits that morning, and a Meals on Wheels driver discovered him.

• Cold: Low temperatures and wind chills will be threats. Dozens of record lows could be set over the weekend along the East Coast, including in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.