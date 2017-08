Authorities are continuing to investigate a kidnapping that began with the theft of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Collin County. Minettsy Sanchez, 28, of Princeton, was reportedly inside a black 2007 Nissan Sentra, with Texas tags FYM-0637, when it was stolen from an apartment complex in McKinney. Witnesses identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jabrice Davun Ortega.