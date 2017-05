A Collin County judge has sentenced a McKinney man to life in prison for killing his girlfriend, posting a picture of her body on Facebook and sending a photo of that picture to her mother. Earlier in the day Judge Becker found 46 year old Kenneth Amyx guilty in the stabbing death of 43 year old Jennifer Streit-Spears. During the 2 day non-jury trial, Amyx declared that he was God.